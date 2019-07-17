‘Sajan committed suicide as he was denied licence’

By Express News Service

KANNUR: NRI businessman Sajan Parayil committed suicide owing to the mental agony after he was denied licence for his convention centre, said DySP V A Krishnadas, who is in charge of the team probing the death case.

Krishnadas told reporters here on Tuesday that the investigation team couldn’t find any other reason. The police have nothing to do with the news which is being circulated as the findings of the investigation team, he said.

On Monday, E P Beena, wife of Sajan Parayil, had demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over the case to CBI. She also complained to the Chief Minister that the probe team was leaking false news to the media with an intention to malign her and family members.

Beena had also lodged a complaint with the Kannur SP seeking action against police officers who are hand in glove with the CPM district leadership to topple the investigation.

The investigating officer came out with the clarification in the light of Beena’s statement that she and her family members had no option but to commit suicide if the character assassination continued.