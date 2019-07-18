Home States Kerala

‘CPM must apologise publicly to Sajan’s family’

That was part of the plan to deflect the blame from Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala and other officials who are responsible for Sajan’s death, Lathika alleged.

Sajan Parayil

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM must apologise publicly to Sajan Parayil’s family for carrying out a maligning campaign under the cover of police investigation, said Mahila Congress state president Lathika Subhash here on Wednesday.

There were reports that the NRI businessman had committed suicide due to marital troubles and not due to the delay in getting the occupancy certificate for his convention centre from Anthoor municipality. CPM cadre were seen spreading the news to claim that the party has nothing to do with the death.

Lathika said that though DySP Krishnadas clarified on Tuesday that mental tension of not getting the licence pushed the businessman to death, the police were trying to leak out false news in the early stages of investigation.

That was part of the plan to deflect the blame from Anthoor municipal chairperson PK Shyamala and other officials who are responsible for Sajan’s death, Lathika alleged.

