Home States Kerala

60 Indian seafarers stuck in ‘floating prisons’ in Indonesia

The sailors are from Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)

Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Around 60 Indians are languishing on board three commercial vessels for the past five months in Indonesia after the ships were detained by the country’s navy from East of Singapore straits. 
Despite the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has not been able to get the seafarers back home.

“We are living in floating prisons for the past five months and half. With every passing day, our hope of getting back to our families is dwindling,” said Gaurav Dhoundiyal, a Delhi native and navigation officer in MT SG Pegasus. The chemical-carrying vessel owned by Hong Kong-based Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Pvt Ltd has 23 Indians on board.

MT Win Win – a bulk carrier transporting ore – has 26 crew members, of which 19 are Indians, said navigation officer Akshay Haldankar, a native of Sindhdurg, on the border of Maharashtra and Goa.



Sixteen Indian seafarers are on board MT Afra Oak, a crude oil tanker. “There were 21 Indians on board Afra Oak. Last Sunday, the Indonesian Navy released five Indians after considering their grievances. So one positive news after five months,” said an official in Indian Consul General in Medan, Indonesia. Asked how long will it take to get the sailors back home, he said the case was sub-judice and the process would take time.  

The sailors are from Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Comprehensive strategic partners

India and Indonesia have a comprehensive strategic partnership, established after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jakarta in May 2018. Under the partnership, the first consular dialogue was held in Yogyakarta on July 2. During the meeting, Secretary for Overseas Indian Affairs Sanjiv Arora urged the Indonesian delegation head director-general Andri Hadi to urgently take measures to permit the Indian crew to return to India.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy said Dr Hadi promised “to accord high priority to the matter in view of humanitarian aspect and excellent bilateral relations.” Nearly three weeks on, the sailors find themselves entangled in more red tape. 

‘Treated as criminals’

All this strategic partnership is doing no good to us, said Dhoundiyal. “The master of our ship Lawrence DSouza has been slapped with a criminal charge,” he said. After five months of detention of Pegasus, the Indonesian Navy filed a case in the district court at Bintan, Indonesia, and the first hearing was held on July 9. The second hearing scheduled on July 15 was postponed because the prosecution witness did not turn up.

“We don’t know when the courts will consider our case,” P K Moosa Kunju, 54, an assistant on board and a native of Uppala in Kasaragod. The navy has not even filed a case in connection with the detention of Win Win and Afra Oak, sailors said.

Moosa Kunju said, in his 25 years experience as a seafarer, never had a ship been detained by the government for so long.

False anchoring or corrupt system?
After its annual maintenance, MT SG Pegasus dropped its anchor in the outer port limit of Singapore on February 8. It was in queue to load cargo and sail out to Australia. “For the past five years, the ship has been doing the same thing,” said Moosa.

On February 9, the Indonesian navy took control of the vessel alleging it was anchored in Indonesian waters. The soldiers later escorted the ship to Batam port. Two days later, the navy boat menacingly circled MT Win Win six times, and sought entry into the ship.

“They said the vessel was in Indonesian waters,” said navigation officer Haldankar. But on the British admiralty chart, used for sailing, the place was marked as international waters.  But the naval officers took the ship at gunpoint and brought it to Batam. Around eight vessels were detained by the navy. “It was white-collar hijacking,” said Haldankar.

Seafarers said five vessels were let off after they bribed the navy. “Our management refused to bribe and we are stuck here,” said Dhoundiyal, of Pegasus. Haldankar said they were asked to pay $250 to lower their own lifeboat.

“Corruption is institutionalised. We fear for our lives because our management has forsaken us and our government is not able to exert influence on Indonesia,” he said. 

Seeking an exit 
Six seafarers, including Moosa, onboard Pegasus sought to be repatriated on medical grounds and family emergency. “I have serious dental issues and cannot eat food. I can just have gruel,” he said. Vipinraj’s eyesight is deteriorating every day. Chief officer Pawan Kumar’s father and Sandeep Sigh Bist’s mother were hospitalised and their condition is serious. Dhoundiyal’s mother’s blood sugar shot up and was admitted to hospital.

“Initially, we were told to approach the navy for permission to go home. But the navy said since the case is in court they have to seek the public prosecutor’s permission,” said Dhoundiyal.

The public prosecutor put the ball in the judge’s court and the judge back in the court of the head of prosecution. “The head of the prosecution sought 14 days to study the file,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
indonesia commercial vessel floating prisons Indonesia commercial vessels
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp