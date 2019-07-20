‘Brahmin society must remind govt about its rights’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is the responsibility of the Brahmin society to remind governments about the rights of members of the community and initiatives like Tamil Brahmins’ Global Meet will help the community raise its voice and rights, said High Court Justice V Chitambaresh on Friday. He was inaugurating the Tamil Brahmins Global Meet organised by Kerala Brahmana Sabha in Kochi.



“The Brahmin society should not let anyone sideline members of the community. The global meet will help unite members across the globe and exchange ideas between them,” he said.



Justice Chitambaresh said it is high time that the community united and put forward its reservation demands to the government.

“The community should unite to ensure the implementation of such welfare schemes (reservation for economically backward people), which will also benefit people in the Brahmin community. Caste-based reservation denies opportunities to financially backward people in Brahmin community,” he said.



Calling for protection of agraharams in Kerala, he said: “there are innumerable agraharams in Kerala. These agraharams should be protected. Agraharams are part of the rich heritage of the Brahmin society. So we should not allow flats to be developed there.”

S Ve Shekher, Tamil actor-turned-politician, who was the guest of honour, said some people propagate that reservation for economically backward people was introduced for Brahmins. “The reservation is not for Brahmin community alone. Other communities, including Christians, Muslims and Chettiars also benefit from the reservation. So it should not be termed as a scheme beneficial to the Brahmins alone,” he said.



He also said the community should start an IAS and IPS academy exclusively for Brahmins and the Kerala Brahmana Sabha should initiate steps in this regard.

Karimpuzha Raman, president of Kerala Brahmana Sabha, presided over the function. He urged the members to unite and work as a team for the development of the community.



“The community should stick to its dharma. Our dharma is to enrich people with our wisdom. But now children have lost interest in administrative careers like IAS and IPS. Parents should encourage children to secure higher administrative positions,” he said.

Session on Vedic heritage

A session on Vedic heritage was conducted by Vedic scholars M A Alwar, M A Lakshmi Thatachar, M A Venkatakrishnan and MA Madhusudhanan after the inaugural session. “Brahmins have the ability to convert a vision into reality. All people in the community should use these abilities for the development of society and the community,” said M A Alwar. M A Lakshmi Thatachar said the young generation should practice Vedas. “It will improve their memory and help them achieve higher education qualifications,” he said.