Home States Kerala

Woman held for job fraud

Ernakulam North police on Saturday arrested a woman for swindling `10 lakh from several youths after promising them jobs in the Naval Base.

Published: 21st July 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Devi Priya

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam North police on Saturday arrested a woman for swindling Rs 10 lakh from several youths after promising them jobs in the Naval Base. Devipriya Babu, 30, wife of Samuel, Thundathil Veettil, Cherai, impersonated as the wife of a top Naval officer to lure people into the trap, said the police.

She was arrested on a complaint lodged by Nijo George of Vaduthala from whom she took Rs 70,000 after promising a clerical job at Naval Base. The fraud was revealed when he turned up to join duty at Naval Base the other day. 

Police said the accused had been cheating people for more than a year. Though she had claimed that the money was transferred to the account of a senior Naval officer, the police found it was false. 

She duped Rs 6 lakh from a housewife in Thrissur after promising jobs for her two children. Interestingly, both of them even vacated their houses in Thrissur as the accused convinced them that quarters had been arranged for them at Naval Base. They also secured TC of their children after Devipriya assured them that admission had been arranged in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV). They even bought the KV uniform, said the police. 

According to Devipriya, the money she collected was meant for senior Navy officers and union leaders who could use their clout to secure jobs. Some of the victims even contacted ex-servicemen to verify the job vacancies and they were told that there were chances of getting jobs in Naval Base after paying money. This made them trust Devipriya. Police officials suspect that more people would have fallen prey to the fraud. A team led by North Inspector Sibi Tom and SI Anas made the arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
job fraud crime
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp