Home States Kerala

Thousands perform ‘Aanayoottu’ at Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple  

As many as 10,008 coconuts, 2,500 kg of rice flakes, 2,500 kg of jaggery, 300 kg of puffed rice, 150 kg of sesame seeds, 150 kg of ghee, sugarcane and Ganapathi naaranga have been used for the Homam.

Published: 22nd July 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

To appease Lord Ganesha, devotees offer healthy and delicious food to elephants, as part of the Aanayoottu ritual at Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Despite the incessant rain, Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple here witnessed thousands of devotees and members of jumbo fan clubs across the state for the ‘Aanayoottu’ ritual on Sunday.
The ritual is considered a sacred offering to Lord Ganesha. It is believed that worshipping elephants by giving healthy and delicious food would propitiate the deity and will help people in overcoming hardships in the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam.

“It is believed that Karkkidakam is full of hardships, hence special poojas and rituals, including ‘Mahaganapathy Homam’, are conducted in all temples. ‘Aanayoottu’ is also one such ritual that helps devotees overcome difficulties,” said Raveendran, an astrologer.  On Sunday, 53 elephants from various parts of the district took part in the ceremony at East Nada of the temple. “The preparations for ‘Aanayoottu’ began a couple of days before the ritual.

As many as 10,008 coconuts, 2,500 kg of rice flakes, 2,500 kg of jaggery, 300 kg of puffed rice, 150 kg of sesame seeds, 150 kg of ghee, sugarcane and Ganapathi naaranga have been used for the Homam conducted in the early morning. The food for elephants was prepared using 500 kg of rice, turmeric powder, jaggery and ghee,” said temple authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple Aanayoottu
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp