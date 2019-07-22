Thousands perform ‘Aanayoottu’ at Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple  

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Despite the incessant rain, Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple here witnessed thousands of devotees and members of jumbo fan clubs across the state for the ‘Aanayoottu’ ritual on Sunday.

The ritual is considered a sacred offering to Lord Ganesha. It is believed that worshipping elephants by giving healthy and delicious food would propitiate the deity and will help people in overcoming hardships in the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam.

“It is believed that Karkkidakam is full of hardships, hence special poojas and rituals, including ‘Mahaganapathy Homam’, are conducted in all temples. ‘Aanayoottu’ is also one such ritual that helps devotees overcome difficulties,” said Raveendran, an astrologer. On Sunday, 53 elephants from various parts of the district took part in the ceremony at East Nada of the temple. “The preparations for ‘Aanayoottu’ began a couple of days before the ritual.

As many as 10,008 coconuts, 2,500 kg of rice flakes, 2,500 kg of jaggery, 300 kg of puffed rice, 150 kg of sesame seeds, 150 kg of ghee, sugarcane and Ganapathi naaranga have been used for the Homam conducted in the early morning. The food for elephants was prepared using 500 kg of rice, turmeric powder, jaggery and ghee,” said temple authorities.