Video of Tamil couple being beaten up by local man in Wayanad goes viral

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The video footage of a Tamil-speaking couple being beaten up by a local man at Ambalavayal in Wayanad has invited scathing criticism on social media and elsewhere.

In the video, the local man, believed to be a tipper driver, is seen thrashing a Tamil-speaking man before a crowd, who did not intervene. When a woman tries to question the local man, she is also slapped on her face.

The driver can be heard asking the woman "What is your relation with him?" to which the woman replies "I am his wife."

According to Ambalavayal police, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

"They had claimed to be a couple. But the locals said they doubted if they were indeed a couple," the sub-inspector at the Ambalavayal police station said.

Cops are searching for the accused as well as the Tamil-speaking man and woman.

A case has been registered after the footage went viral on social media under IPC sections 341, 323 and 364.

Meanwhile, the State Woman's Commission has registered a case against the accused. Commission Chairperson MC Josephine has condemned the incident and said that no one has the right to manhandle a woman and take law into their own hands.