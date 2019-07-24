Home States Kerala

Kerala CM, UDF offer support to Sanjiv Bhatt's wife Shweta

Shweta Bhatt with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and leaders of the DYFI (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The traditional rival political fronts in Kerala -- the ruling CPM led Left and the Congress-led UDF opposition -- on Wednesday assured all support to Shweta Bhatt, wife of now jailed former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bhatt on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who assured her that he will take up the issue of her husband who has been jailed in a fraudulent case .

"I will take up the issue with other Chief Minister's in the country who has the same attitude besides will try to rally all the Kerala MP's. We will also plan for a resolution to be passed in the Kerala Assembly on this," said Vijayan to Bhatt and her son.

"Kerala is really different and am very happy to have heard the strong support he has given to us," said Bhatt.

Earlier in the day, she called on Leader of opposition and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who assured her of all help.

Sanjiv Bhatt, who filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in 2011 against the role of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots, was first suspended from the Indian Police Service in 2011 and later sacked by the Ministry of Home Affairs in August 2015.

