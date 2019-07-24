Home States Kerala

MLA criticises KPCC chief over delay in appointing DCC prez

In solidarity with Anil’s post, Youth Congress secretary Sunil Laloor also came out against the KPCC chief.

THRISSUR: Congress’ lone MLA in Thrissur district, Anil Akkara, criticised KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran in a Facebook post for the delay in appointing a president for Thrissur District Congress Committee. The post follows Mullappally expressing, in a Facebook post, his discontent over the Youth Congress move to buy a car for Alathur MP Remya Haridas through contributions.

In his social media post, Anil said that the responsibility of appointing a DCC president or atleast an in-charge was with the KPCC chief. Later, speaking to the media here, Anil said that if the KPCC president could express his opinion through the news channels or the social media then everyone could do that.
“Even though I am an elected MLA from Thrissur, we are not invited for the KPCC meeting and hence we don’t have a platform to discuss the issues. Isn’t it the KPCC chief’s responsibility to have a meeting with the district leaders and at least appoint an in-charge president?,” he asked.

While the social media debate over buying a car for Alathur MP Remya Haridas is yet to come to a close, the fresh controversy is rather serious as it points out the lack of ground-level work after the Lok Sabha elections. To make things worse, the Congress mouth piece, Veekshanam, has stopped its publication in the district due to financial crisis. During the election campaign itself, the newspaper had suspended its functions for a week in the district, but Prathapan and other leaders had intervened and resolved the issue. Similarly, at a time when the elections to the Cooperative banks are closing in, the DCC remains without a leader to chalk out the plans.

In solidarity with Anil’s post, Youth Congress secretary Sunil Laloor also came out against the KPCC chief. In his post Sunil said that a DCC president could not be elected through fundraising or by taking loans, it should be decided by the KPCC.

