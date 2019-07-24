Home States Kerala

Nipah-survivor hale and hearty, leaves hospital

The Nipah outbreak in Ernakulam - its second strike in Kerala after Kozhikode last year - has been successfully contained, Health Minister KK Shailaja announced on Tuesday.

Health Minister K K Shailaja interacting with the youth who survived the Nipah infection at Aster Medcity on Tuesday. Doctors of Aster Medcity are also seen | Express

KOCHI: The Nipah outbreak in Ernakulam - its second strike in Kerala after Kozhikode last year - has been successfully contained, Health Minister KK Shailaja announced on Tuesday. The minister officially declared this at a function held at Aster Medcity Hospital here, where the youth infected with Nipah was admitted. The ‘war’ against Nipah has been won, the minister said.

The event also saw the minister appreciating and thanking the efforts of doctors, nurses and staff, who fought wholeheartedly to prevent the spread of the disease. After an eventful 53 days of seclusion, close monitoring and treatment, the state’s lone patient affected with Nipah virus was discharged on Tuesday. 

“Though we are all aware of the deadly virus and its spread, no one can assure that Nipah will not come back. Fruit bats are carriers of the virus and during their breeding season in February to June we all have to remain alert,” said Shailaja.

“Improved healthcare facilities in Kerala enabled us to contain the disease. The Health Ministry has directed all hospitals and medical colleges to keep vigil during the breeding months of fruit bats. Isolation wards must be set up to avoid panic situation in hospitals,” she said adding the lessons from the first outbreak of Nipah in Kozhikode helped the Health Department prevent spread of the disease.

The name of the 23-year-old student from Paravur in Ernakulam, who was discharged on Tuesday, was not disclosed. “The patient is hale and hearty and has fully recovered from his earlier condition. Therefore, he will be discharged today (Tuesday),” said CEO Aster Medcity Jelson Kavalakkat at the event.  The CEO said all expenses of the treatment for the Nipah-infected patient will be borne by Aster Medcity.

It has been three weeks since the engineering student, who was tested positive for Nipah virus, was shifted from the observation ward of the hospital. “After confirmation from the Indian Medical Board, we decided to discharge him. The incubation period of the virus is over and all people who had come into direct contact with the patient are off the scanner,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, consultant for infectious diseases, Aster Medcity. The Health Minister felicitated the doctors, nurses, and staff of Aster Medcity for their bravery. District Collector S Suhas, Chairman of Aster Medcity Dr Azad Moopan, and CEO Aster Medcity India Dr Harish Pillai also spoke at the event.

