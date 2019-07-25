Six held for assault on 78-year-old

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident of mob attack, a 78-year-old man was brutally assaulted by a group of people following an argument, the video of which went viral on social media. The Pavaratty Police arrested six people. Kunnathully Sugunan, who had retired as a teacher from the AUP School Oorakam near Parappoor, was attacked on Sunday after he questioned the damage caused to his compound wall. Sugunan fractured his right hand in the assault and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital. The Pavaratty Police arrested Prakasan, 56, Pramod, 53, Pranav, 23, Raju, 49, Sharun, 19, and Abhijith, 22, following a complaint filed by the septuagenarian’s son Siju K S.

“I was helpless and could only record the incident on my mobile phone,” said Siju. The video shows the local men slapping Sugunan on the face several times and pushing him down to the ground. He tries to defend himself, but falls down helplessly. Social media came down heavily on the six men for not even considering the age of Sugunan.