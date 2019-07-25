This powerlifting champ has qualified for the Commonwealth tournament, but is short of money

Bechu S By

Online Desk

Born to a poor farmer in Assam's Nagaon district, Hima Das started sprinting across the rice fields near her home. A muddy football field served as her training ground since modern tracks were beyond her reach. Still, the 19-year-old managed to make it to the international level and win laurels for the country.

Hima was also lucky to find help when she needed it and this helped her pursue her passion.

But many other sportsmen amd women are sadly not as lucky. Powerlifter Kiran B Thundil's story is no different.

Bronze medal winner at the national powerlifting championship held in Lucknow last year, the 25-year-old from Kerala had qualified for the 8th Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship to be held at St John's Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada in September 2019. However, Kiran is now facing the possibility of missing the tournament as the Rs 2,40,000 needed for the trip is proving beyond his reach.

If he fails to make it, this won't be the first time Kiran will be missing a major event. Kiran, who hails from Alappuzha district's Paravoor village, had qualified for the 2018 Asian championship as well. But he couldn't participate in the event due to the same reason.

Kiran has battled many odds to come so far in life.

Having lost his parents many years ago, he is supported by his elder brother Mithun, who works in a decoration firm. Due to lack of money, Kiran had to discontinue his college education and become a daily-wage labourer.

He did many odd jobs and worked as a painter for some time before a ligament tear during training forced him to call it quits. But the talented lifter made a comeback to become the Kerala University powerlifting champion and later the Strongman of Kerala in 2018. He is the current state-level defending champion in the 74-kilogram category.

Though neighbours, friends and many organisations are trying to help him, not much has been achieved so far.

"One of my teachers from school transferred some money to my account and called me to wish luck. I was never a bright student and had taken a break to find some money before joining college. So I never expected him to help me," Kiran said.

"My friends are all trying. The local SNDP leadership also contributed Rs 25000. Such acts give you hope and bring happiness," added an optimistic Kiran, who continues to train for the event at a gymnasium in Alappuzha.

He needs to pay Rs 1.4 lakh by August 5 and the remaining Rs 1 lakh by August 30. He had met the Ambalappuzha MLA and PWD Minister G Sudhakaran and Sports and Youth Affairs minister EP Jayarajan in the hope of receiving some help from the state government.

If you wish to help him, Kiran B Thundil can be reached at 8089377571. He holds a savings account at the Punnapra branch (Alappuzha) of the Canara bank. His account number is 6019101001871 and the IFSC CNRB0006019.