Home States Kerala

Binoy heard offering victim money to settle case

The audio clip was aired by a Hindi channel in which Binoy is heard trying to convince the woman to settle the case in return for money.

Published: 26th July 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Binoy Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a fresh twist to the sexual abuse case against Binoy Kodiyeri, an audio recording has emerged in which the accused is allegedly offering money to the woman who had levelled the complaint against him.

The audio clip was aired by a Hindi channel in which Binoy is heard trying to convince the woman to settle the case in return for money.

The audio clip contradicts the claims of Binoy, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, that the woman was trying to blackmail him for financial gains. Binoy is also heard directing the woman to remove his name from her documents once the matter is settled.

The woman, in turn, is heard telling him that she does not want any money, but wants Binoy to ensure that he appropriately provides for his son to which he agrees. As per the woman’s complaint, which had pushed the party and Kodiyeri on the back foot, Binoy had sexually exploited her by offering a false marriage promise. This relationship went on for years and the two had an eight-year-son, the woman’s complaint with Oshiwara police read.

Following the complaint, Mumbai police had come knocking on Binoy’s door but he was not traceable. Later, Binoy approached a Mumbai court that granted him conditional anticipatory bail. One of the conditions laid down was that he should cooperate with the police if the latter demands a DNA test to check the paternity of the eight-year-old child that the Bihar native claimed was borne out of her relationship with Binoy.

However, Binoy is yet to do so citing medical and legal reasons. The woman’s counsel has hinted that they will apprise the court of the breach of conditions from the part of Binoy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Binoy Kodiyeri sexual abuse case DNA test
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp