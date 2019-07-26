Binoy heard offering victim money to settle case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a fresh twist to the sexual abuse case against Binoy Kodiyeri, an audio recording has emerged in which the accused is allegedly offering money to the woman who had levelled the complaint against him.

The audio clip was aired by a Hindi channel in which Binoy is heard trying to convince the woman to settle the case in return for money.

The audio clip contradicts the claims of Binoy, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, that the woman was trying to blackmail him for financial gains. Binoy is also heard directing the woman to remove his name from her documents once the matter is settled.

The woman, in turn, is heard telling him that she does not want any money, but wants Binoy to ensure that he appropriately provides for his son to which he agrees. As per the woman’s complaint, which had pushed the party and Kodiyeri on the back foot, Binoy had sexually exploited her by offering a false marriage promise. This relationship went on for years and the two had an eight-year-son, the woman’s complaint with Oshiwara police read.

Following the complaint, Mumbai police had come knocking on Binoy’s door but he was not traceable. Later, Binoy approached a Mumbai court that granted him conditional anticipatory bail. One of the conditions laid down was that he should cooperate with the police if the latter demands a DNA test to check the paternity of the eight-year-old child that the Bihar native claimed was borne out of her relationship with Binoy.

However, Binoy is yet to do so citing medical and legal reasons. The woman’s counsel has hinted that they will apprise the court of the breach of conditions from the part of Binoy.