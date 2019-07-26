Home States Kerala

Counter intelligence to heighten vigil on terror modules, Left-wing extremists

CIUs will work in close coordination with the Special Operational Group (SOG) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) being raised in the state to deal with Left-wing extremism and terrorist activities.

Published: 26th July 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad and Malappuram districts in northern Kerala will come under close watch of state police as special Counter Intelligence Units (CIUs) are being exclusively set up to monitor activities of terror modules and Left wing extremists in these districts.

The Home Department, in an order dated July 11, 2019 , has given permission for setting up state-of-the-art CIUs in Wayanad and Kannur which will have all advanced facilities to track the activities of Maoists and sleeper cells of extremist organisations.

An allocation of `4 crore has been made to streamline the activities of CIUs.Senior police officers said CIUs will work in close coordination with the Special Operational Group (SOG) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) being raised in the state to deal with Left-wing extremism and terrorist activities.

“The main purpose of the CIU is to monitor and gather intelligence through various sources. The CIU will make use of advanced technology for the purpose. It will have Call Data Analysis tools, surveillance equipment, secret cameras, spy voice recorders and latest cyber forensic tools for surveillance.  CIU staff will be provided appropriate training for the purpose,” said an officer.

An intelligence analysis of the prevailing ground-level situation in these districts has revealed that both CPI (Maoists) and sleeper units of terror modules have been establishing a well coordinated intelligence gathering network to track the activities of enforcement agencies.

“We need to have a strong counter intelligence system to tackle the situation,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Left wing extremists Counter Intelligence Units
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp