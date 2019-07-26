Resist any intolerant move against Adoor: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Sangh Parivar threat against filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan was condemnable.

"No one should think that people with differences of opinion can be ousted from the state. Such moves will not be allowed here," he said. "Adoor took Kerala's fame to the international level. The cultural sphere should strongly resist intolerant moves against him," he added.

Former Chief Minister and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy said that the BJP's direction to Adoor to leave the country was barbaric. "BJP said this because they are blinded by power. Congress is duty-bound to protect freedom of expression," he said.

Cultural activists asked the Prime Minister to put an end to the incidents of intolerance and mob lynching. "If the BJP, without responding to it positively, tries to send them into exile, it will not work," he said.