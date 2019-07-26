UDF intervention helps Jose K Mani win first round

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major setback to PJ Joseph in his tussle for power with Jose K Mani in the Kerala Congress (M), the UDF leadership awarded Kottayam district panchayat president’s post to Jose faction, turning down Joseph’s claims. Sebastian Kulathungal of Jose faction assumed office as district panchayat president on Thursday.

The UDF leadership arrived at a decision after discussions with leaders of both factions on Wednesday night, which lasted till the wee hours of Thursday.

Though there were reports that president’s post is to be shared between both factions for the remaining 14 months in power, with Jose faction’s Sebastian in chair for eight months and Joseph faction’s Ajith Muthiramala for the last six months, Jose faction leaders dismissed any such agreement. At the same time, Joseph came down heavily on the UDF decision and expressed his strong protest to the leadership.

“The UDF decision to award the president’s post to Jose faction is not at all justifiable. This is a clear violation of an agreement made during the period of KM Mani. As per agreement, the post should be shared between Mani and Joseph factions.

However, UDF is learnt to have yielded to some threats while taking a decision. Their stand is extremely wrong. I have already expressed our protest to Congress and Muslim League leaderships,” Joseph told reporters in Kottayam. He also skipped the UDF protests in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Those who tried to scuttle unity in KC (M) are now trying to do the same in the UDF. Joseph tried the politics of bargaining and intimidation. When his attempts failed, he turned against the Congress and UDF leaderships,” Jose said.

Sebastian Kulathungal new Kottayam dist panchayat president

Kottayam: UDF candidate Sebastian Kulathungal, who owes allegiance to Jose faction, was elected president of Kottayam district panchayat on Thursday. Sebastian, who represents Kanjirappally division, defeated LDF’s K Rajesh, a member from Mundakkayam division. In the 22-member council, Sebastian received 14 votes and Rajesh got seven, while one Kerala Janapaksham member abstained from voting. The election, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, was postponed for a day. Though Joseph faction had raised Ajith Muthiramala as their candidate, they withdrew it following talks with UDF leadership. Putting the differences of opinion on hold, all six members of KC(M) voted for Sebastian.