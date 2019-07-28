Home States Kerala

Amboori Rakhi murder case: Main accused Akhil, brother arrested

The duo were angry over Rakhimol’s attempts to foil Akhil’s plan to marry another woman

Published: 28th July 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two brothers, who are accused in the Amboori murder case, landed in police custody on Saturday. The first accused, Akhil S Nair, was held when he arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport from Delhi in the evening. 

He was taken to Neyyattinkara DySP office for interrogation. Akhil’s brother and second accused Rahul, was arrested in the morning. He confessed that he and his brother strangled the victim Rakhimol to death after taking her from Neyyattinkara bus stand to Amboori. They are likely to be taken to Amboori for evidence collection on Sunday. 

Rakhimol’s body was exhumed from the site where her lover Akhil, who works in the Army, is building a house. Akhil’s friend and third accused Adarsh was nabbed by the police earlier.

According to the police, Rahul confessed that the murder was pre-planned. The brothers were angry over Rakhimol’s attempts to foil Akhil’s plan to marry another woman. 

Police have also seized the car used by Akhil to take Rakhimol to the site. The car is owned by his friend, who is also in the military. “The victim was on the back seat. When the car reached the site, Rahul entered the vehicle and strangled her. Akhil kept reviving the engine to drown her cries,” said Poovar CI S Sajeevan. 

Rahul stopped only when she became still. However, when they noticed a slight movement, they strangulated her with a rope. After disrobing the body, they buried it in a four-feet-deep pit which was dug a few days before.

Meanwhile, some local residents alleged that Maniyan, father of the duo, too had a role in the conspiracy. They told the media that he was involved in digging the pit. He is reported to have told some neighbours that the pit was dug for planting a tree. The police are yet to confirm this. An investigating officer said Maniyan was under the scanner for discrepancies in his statements. 

The victim’s father Rajan too raised suspicion over the role of the brothers’ parents in the conspiracy. Police said they were able to make a breakthrough in the probe after analysing an SMS received by Rakhimol’s parents from her mobile number. 

After the murder, Akhil inserted her SIM card in a new phone and sent a message to her parents to convince them that she was alive. But the police found out that the IMEI number was not of her original phone, but of a new handset. A probe in this regard helped to zero in on Akhil. 

An odious act

  • Akhil took Rakhi to the site where his new house is being built in a car
  • Rahul, the second accused, entered the car from the site and strangled her
  • After disrobing the body, they buried it in a deep pit
  • The duo are likely to be taken to Amboori for evidence collection  today
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rakhi murder case murder
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp