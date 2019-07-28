Civil police officer’s death to be probed

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Thrissur Range DIG Surendran has ordered an inquiry into the death of Kumar, 30, a civil police officer of the Armed Reserve Camp in Kallekad, Palakkad, who died on Thursday.

Palakkad District Special Branch DySP is slated to conduct an inquiry and present a report.

Kumar’s body was found near Lakkidi railway station at 10pm on Thursday. He was hit by a train. Kumar was an Adivasi and a native of Agali in Attappadi. His wife, Sajini, has alleged that a sub-inspector and two assistant sub inspectors harassed Kumar both physically and mentally in the quarters. She stated that apart from passing casteist remarks, they used to allot a lot of menial jobs to Kumar. She alleged that this harassment forced him to take the extreme step.

Kumar had told his brother about the mental and physical harassment he underwent. Sajini said that Kumar’s brother would be able to identify the culprits. She was planning to meet the Chief Minister to demand an inquiry. It was at this juncture that the Special Branch DySP was asked to inquire into the charges.