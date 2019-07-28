Home States Kerala

Govt to review fishing boat permit fee hike

 The government’s decision to review hike in the license-permit fee for fishing boats could bring relief to the fisherfolks in the state.

Published: 28th July 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government’s decision to review hike in the license-permit fee for fishing boats could bring relief to the fisherfolks in the state. Fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma has said that the matter was under active consideration and urged the fishermen not to fall into propaganda with vested interests. 

She said that the decision to hike was taken keeping the common interests of the fishing community in mind. “However there are certain concerns among the fishermen about the current hike, and the government will address the same,” she said. The last revision to registration license fee was in 2001.

The government had increased the registration and license fee for boats longer than 15m recently. “If there are any anomalies regarding the hike, the government will look into the same and give necessary exemptions,” the minister said in the wake of her talks with the trade unions. She added that necessary exemptions will be brought in the permit fee of fishing boats with engine capacity above 250 HP. 

The minister also said that the government had already initiated measures to rehabilitate people living within 50 metres of the coastline through a Rs 1,900 crore project. “The government has been implementing development projects to the tune of Rs 3600 crore in the fisheries sector,” she added. 

