Youth Congress workers sprinkle cow dung water to ‘purify’ venue after Kerala Dalit MLA's sit-in protest

State Ministers also came down on the Youth Congress workers and said such acts cannot be accepted.

Published: 28th July 2019 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

The symbolic 'purification ceremony' conducted by Youth Congress workers in protest against a stir by a Dalit CPI MLA has triggered a controversy (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

THRISSUR (Kerala): An alleged symbolic 'purification ceremony' conducted by Youth Congress workers in protest against a stir by a Dalit CPI MLA has triggered a controversy in Kerala with the lawmaker dubbing it 'casteist' and lodging a police complaint.

The incident took place at Cherppu near here Saturday after Nattika MLA Geetha Gopi staged a sit-in in front of the a Public Works Department engineer's office protesting against the "poor condition" of a road in the locality.

In a counter-protest, the Youth Congress activists staged a march against the MLA, alleging her protest was an act to 'befool' the people.

They also sprinkled cow dung-mixed water at the place, where she had staged the sit-in, considered a symbolic purification ceremony.

The MLA alleged the ceremony was casteist and filed a complaint with the police Sunday.

Kerala Cultural Minister A K Balan lashed out at the Youth Congress activists and alleged such so-called purification ceremony was usually seen in north India.

"Such acts are normally seen in north India.

It cannot be accepted," Balan told reporters.

Health Minister KK Shylaja also condemned the incident and said the act against the MLA showed the "political culture" of the protesters.

 

TAGS
Youth Congress CPI CPI MLA Dalit Dalit MLA Geetha Gopi
