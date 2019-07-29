Che Guevara's daughter Aleida calls on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary leader Che Guevara, called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. The Cliff House morning meeting was also attended by CPM politburo member M A Baby. In Kerala for a short visit, Aleida will attend a couple of meetings in the coming days to express solidarity with Cuba.

In Kerala, her father is an idol among the Communist Party of India-Marxist cadres, especially its youth and students organisations.

Terming the meeting with Aleida an exciting experience, the Chief Minister said a host of issues including Kerala leaders’ visit to Cuba and meetings to express solidarity with Cuba figured in the discussions that lasted for about half-an-hour.

“In 1994, at the time of the Koothupurambu firing, a few Left leaders from the state had attended a solidarity meet in Cuba. While member MA Baby recalled the incident, Aleida said that she too was present at the meet,” Pinarayi said in a Facebook post.

She also shared a few memories from her first visit to Kerala. Aleida later met CPM leaders at the AKG Centre. She also called on Health minister K K Shailaja and Education minister C Raveendranath.

Aleida is due to attend the Cuban solidarity meets to be held in Kannur in addition to an interaction with doctors in Kochi. Aleida is expected to leave by Friday.