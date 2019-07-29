Home States Kerala

Che Guevara's daughter Aleida calls on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In Kerala, Che Guevara is an idol among the CPIM cadres, especially its youth and students organisations.

Published: 29th July 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Che Guevara's daughter Aleida and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Che Guevara's daughter Aleida and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | AP and PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary leader Che Guevara, called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. The Cliff House morning meeting was also attended by CPM politburo member M A Baby. In Kerala for a short visit, Aleida will attend a couple of meetings in the coming days to express solidarity with Cuba.  

In Kerala, her father is an idol among the Communist Party of India-Marxist cadres, especially its youth and students organisations.

Terming the meeting with Aleida an exciting experience, the Chief Minister said a host of issues including Kerala leaders’ visit to Cuba and meetings to express solidarity with Cuba figured in the discussions that lasted for about half-an-hour.

VIEW GALLERY: The mighty revolutionary - Remembering Che Guevara

“In 1994, at the time of the Koothupurambu firing, a few Left leaders from the state had attended a solidarity meet in Cuba. While member MA Baby recalled the incident, Aleida said  that she too was present at the meet,” Pinarayi said in a Facebook post.

She also shared a few memories from her first visit to Kerala.  Aleida later met CPM leaders at the AKG Centre. She also called on Health minister K K Shailaja and Education minister C Raveendranath.
Aleida is due to attend the Cuban solidarity meets to be held in Kannur in addition to an interaction with doctors in Kochi. Aleida is expected to leave by Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Che Guevara Pinarayi Vijayan Aleida Guevara Kerala
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp