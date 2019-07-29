Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress revamp runs up against the wall

The Congress state leadership is in the process of pruning the state committee with a ‘one man-one post’ theory.

Published: 29th July 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress revamp, which was scheduled to take place before July 31, has been put on hold following the stubborn position taken by KPCC working presidents K Sudhakaran and Kodikunnil Suresh as they haven’t relinquished their positions even after getting elected to the Lok Sabha. The Congress state leadership is in the process of pruning the state committee with a ‘one man-one post’ theory.

However, sources said both leaders were unwilling to relinquish their posts and they have even indicated to the leadership that they are willing to resign their Lok Sabha seats. The ‘A’ group in the state Congress is okay with the ‘one man-one post’ theory put forward by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.
It is interesting to note that the ‘I’ group led by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is not in a position to settle for the ‘one man-one post’ theory as there are several office-bearers belonging to the group who are legislators. They know that once they are out of the list, they are likely to be sidelined politically.

The three big names of the state Congress - Ramachandran, Chennithala and Oommen Chandy - have met quite a number of times and a list of probable candidates is in place.

A senior leader said, “KPCC president wants to conduct the revamp before July 31 and ‘A’ group leaders Oommen Chandy and K C Joseph have also agreed to it. But the ‘I’ group is in a state of confusion and they have not yet agreed to the ‘one man-one post’ policy.”

State Congress, which is on cloud nine following the thumping victory in the recent general elections, has to face the ensuing by-elections to six Assembly constituencies. The party state leadership was expecting a pruned and streamlined organisation to take on the elections and to repeat the performance of the Lok Sabha polls. The party has to cover a lot of lost ground once the elections are announced if the revamp is not completed by August 15.

TAGS
Kerala Congress one man-one-post theory Mullappally Ramachandran
