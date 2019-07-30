Home States Kerala

Amboori Rakhi murder case: Akhil taken to crime spot; people throw stones at him

The police will seek custody of Akhil’s brother Rahul, who was earlier remanded by the court.

Police bring Akhil S Nair to the spot where Rakhimol was buried |Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was high drama on Monday when the police took Akhil S Nair, the first accused in the Rakhimol murder case, to the site at Amboori where the woman was killed and buried on July 21. Tension prevailed in the area after local people gathered in large numbers demanding the arrest of Akhil’s father.

Some even threw stones at Akhil, following which the police returned without completing evidence collection. Police had to forcibly remove the people who assembled near the site where Akhil was building a new house.

The police could not recover the rope used by the brothers to strangle her. Forensic experts collected evidence from the site. Officers said they would take Akhil to the spot to complete the procedures later.
Meanwhile, a detailed interrogation of the parents of the brothers accused in the Rakhimol murder case is being planned by the police. Senior officers said the contradictory statements of their father Maniyan and the claims by some local people have raised suspicion over his involvement in the crime.          

The police will seek custody of Akhil’s brother Rahul, who was earlier remanded by the court. Simultaneous interrogation of brothers and the father would reveal the fact, officers said.     

Police said Akhil confessed that the brothers held weeks-long discussion on “avoiding” Rakhimol who “pestered” Akhil with the demand to live together.  Akhil told the police the murder attempt was made after a last-ditch effort during the travel to make her withdraw from the demand to marry him. She was killed minutes after she said it was better to die than withdraw.

