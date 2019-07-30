Haritha finance fraud case: Fresh autopsy shows bruises on Rajkumar’s body

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A fresh autopsy conducted on Monday has revealed injuries on the chest, hips and thighs of Rajkumar, who died on June 21 allegedly due to custodial torture at the Nedumkandam police station.

Injuries sustained as a result of forceful stretching of the legs were also spotted on the body.

However, these injuries were not spotted in the first autopsy conducted at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The re-postmortem was held at the Kanjirappally Taluk Hospital. The commission has sent the internal organs for expert medical examination. Whether pneumonia was the actual cause of death would be ascertained only after receiving the report, the commission said.

The judicial commission led by Justice Narayana Kurup demanded a re-postmortem after it found several lapses in the initial postmortem. “The initial autopsy report was inaccurate. Internal organs were not sent for expert examination. This resulted in the failure to assess the proper nature of the wounds as also the time they were inflicted,” said Kurup. The commission exhumed the body on Monday morning from the cemetery of St Sebastian’s Church at Wagamon.

Apart from Kurup, the team consists of Idukki RDO Atul S Nath and forensic surgeons.