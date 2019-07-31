People rush to open postal account in Kerala's Munnar to get Rs 15 lakh 'promised by Modi govt'

By Express News Service

You might have seen individuals who have fallen for dubious messages that spread on WhatsApp. However, in Munnar, thousands of residents were deceived by a social media fraud campaign that offered financial benefits of up to Rs 15 lakh for those who have postal accounts, as per the "directive of the union government".

After a fake message started circulating on Whatsapp by Saturday evening, a huge crowd flocked to the post office in Munnar near here on Sunday to open the postal account.

Even though employees at the post office tried to convey that the message put up signboards was fake saying “Never Fall in Fake News”, the people didn’t pay any heed to the message.

Long queues of people continued to remain in front of the Munnar post office even after 8 pm on Sunday. Many labourers from estates and plantations took leave and arrived at the post office en masse in vehicles.

However, when the situation went out of control, the officials sought the help from the police, who tried to tell people of the fake information, but in vain.

Hence, within three days time, over 1,500 postal accounts were opened by authorities at the Munnar post office.

The fake message that circulated through WhatsApp is as follows; “Tomorrow is a golden day for u. Tomorrow morning 8 am to till the next day there will be Indian Postal Payment Bank (IPPB) account opening. You should bring Aadhar card with 2 photos; if u open this account, government will give loans (mudra loan and kissan credit loan) shortly at Munnar post office. Please use this opportunity. Kindly share this matter your relations. To open Indian Postal Payment Banking Account, an amount of Rs 100 along with Aadhaar card copy and 2 passport photos should be given. PLACE : MUNNAR POST OFFICE”

Meanwhile, the officials concerning the Munnar post office said the post office savings bank account scheme by the Central government commenced in Munnar on Sunday. “Rs 100, Aadhaar card and two photographs are required to open an account. Up to Rs 1 lakh can be deposited in these accounts which can be used for paying various bills and has net banking facility. However the rumour spread was Rs 15 lakh promised by Modi will be given through the accounts,” an official said.

People stopped flocking to the office by Tuesday after coming to know through the media reports that the news was fake. Although the workers had lost their time and money spending unnecessarily in front of the post office, it has benefited the Munnar post office, which has now become high tech with over 1500 account holders.

Long queue at RDO office

The situation was not different at the RDO’s office in Devikulam, however, the queue was over another fake message that free land and house will be distributed at the Devikulam RDO’s office.

As the distribution of land in Kuttiyar Valley for landless labourers is slated to commence from August 1, the fake message spread that those who are not in the list would be given free land and funds to construct a house if a new application is submitted.

Even as official denied the offer and said it was a fake message the workers refused to return. Hence officials had to receive the application submitted by the workers.

Meanwhile, mediators used the best of this opportunity to earn money by making the illiterate workers to pay Rs 150 per application.

Devikulam Sub-Collector Dr. Renu Raj has instructed police to register a case against those spreading false information.