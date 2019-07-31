Semi-high speed rail project to link Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram may get Cabinet nod tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Thursday is likely to approve the alignment for the semi-high-speed rail project connecting Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. The project envisages four-and-a-half-hour travel time between the two points.A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week had approved the draft alignment. The estimated project cost of 532-km railway project is Rs 56,000 crore.

As per the final plan, the line will start from Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram. A new route with fewer curves would be created between Kochuveli and Tirur. From Tirur to Kasaragod, the line would run parallel to the existing railway line.

There will be stations at Kochuveli, Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. The train would pass through 11 districts, except Alappuzha, Idukki and Wayanad. The Kasaragod station would be adjacent to the existing railway station. The new train would travel at a speed of 130 km per hour with stops at all stations. The system is envisaged to run trains at 200 km per hour.

As per the feasibility study, the total length of the rail line is 532 km. This may vary by a few kilometres in the detailed survey to be conducted during the DPR preparation. Post the Cabinet nod, the state would approach the Union Railway Ministry seeking sanction for the project, said Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal.

1,200 hectares Total land requirement

In the initial stage, the train will have nine coaches which can accommodate nearly 600 passengers. The platform would be 400 m long. At present, a train rake of Indian Railways comprises 18 to 24 coaches. By 2050, the number of coaches in the semi-high-speed train would be 18.

Roll-on, roll-off service to be launched for cargo movement. Trains carrying loaded trucks would move at an average speed of 100 km/hour