Home States Kerala

Semi-high speed rail project to link Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram may get Cabinet nod tomorrow

The estimated project cost of 532-km railway project to bring down travel time between Kasaragod and T’Puram to four-and-a-half hours is Rs 56,000 crore.

Published: 31st July 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Cabinet meeting on Thursday is likely to approve the alignment for the semi-high-speed rail project connecting Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. The project envisages four-and-a-half-hour travel time between the two points.A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week had approved the draft alignment. The estimated project cost of 532-km railway project is Rs 56,000 crore. 

As per the final plan, the line will start from Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram. A new route with fewer curves would be created between Kochuveli and Tirur. From Tirur to Kasaragod, the line would run parallel to the existing railway line.

There will be stations at Kochuveli, Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. The train would pass through 11 districts, except Alappuzha, Idukki and Wayanad. The Kasaragod station would be adjacent to the existing railway station.  The new train would travel at a speed of 130 km per hour with stops at all stations. The system is envisaged to run trains at 200 km per hour.   

As per the feasibility study, the total length of the rail line is 532 km. This may vary by a few kilometres in the detailed survey to be conducted during the DPR preparation. Post the Cabinet nod, the state would approach the Union Railway Ministry seeking sanction for the project, said Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal.

1,200 hectares Total land requirement
In the initial stage, the train will have nine coaches which can accommodate nearly 600 passengers. The platform would be 400 m long. At present, a train rake of Indian Railways comprises 18 to 24 coaches. By 2050, the number of coaches in the semi-high-speed train would be 18.

Roll-on, roll-off service to be launched for cargo movement. Trains carrying loaded trucks would move at an average speed of 100 km/hour

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
semi-high-speed rail project Kasaragod Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp