Youth Congress worker hacked to death in Kerala, fingers again pointed at SDPI

40-year-old Nowshad, who was the booth president in Chavakkad municipality region, was allegedly killed by SDPI sctivists.

Published: 31st July 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: After an interval, political murders have returned to the state, with Congress worker Noushad Puthuveettil, 40 — hacked by a gang on Tuesday night — succumbing to injuries on Wednesday. It came close on the heels of a similar killing of Katta Rauf in Kannur on Monday night, with the SDPI being accused in both cases.

Yathindradas, the Congress councillor in Chavakkad Municipality, said a group of six-seven people arrived on motorcycles on Tuesday evening at Punna and hacked booth president Noushad and three others. The trio too suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Congress, who alleged that SDPI activists were behind the murder, demanded a probe.No arrests have been made so far.

Congress Guruvayur Block Committee called a hartal in Chavakkad and Guruvayur municipalities as well as Orumanayoor, Kadappuram and Engandiyur panchayats on Wednesday.

Rauf muder: 13 in police custody

The police took 13 SDPI workers into custody following raids conducted in Kannur and Taliparamba in connection with former Muslim League worker Rauf’s murder. The cops also interrogated Rauf’s friend Farhan.

