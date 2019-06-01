55 per cent deficiency in pre-monsoon rain this year in Kerala: IMD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state has been hit by severe heat conditions owing to summer rain deficit. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state experienced 55 per cent deficiency in pre-monsoon rain this year. Kerala received 161.9 mm of rainfall between March 1 and May 29, against the normal rainfall of 358.6 mm, which was the average rainfall recorded in the past 30 years.

Wayanad and Pathanamthitta received rainfall of 264.3 mm (normal 259.4 mm) and 439.1 mm (normal 530 mm), respectively. As per the IMD data, Alappuzha, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Malappuram reported rainfall deficit.

“Pre-monsoon rain helps reduce heat during summer. However, this year, total rainfall fell short of normal. Still, the formation of clouds around 2 am this summer helped people avoid intense exposure to the sun,” said V K Mini, a scientist at IMD, Thiruvananthapuram.

In March, Mundur in Palakkad recorded the highest temperature of 40 degree Celsius. Anand Madhavan, assistant professor, School of Environmental Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology, said the pattern of the wind was not favourable for rain this season. “Though humidity level in the atmosphere is favourable for rain, the wind direction is not complementary. So, we have to wait till monsoon to get enough rain. The unfavourable patterns also led to thunderstorms and lightning without rain,” he said.

Lightning advisory

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a list of measures people should take to avoid mishaps due to lightning strikes. “The state is vulnerable to lightning strikes during the pre-monsoon season. People should refrain from venturing out in the open during lightning, especially between 2 pm and 8 pm,” a statement on the KSDMA website said.

‘Monsoon onset likely by June 6’

New Delhi: The monsoon is likely to make onset over Kerala around June 6, five days after its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Friday. The IMD said North and South India are expected to have below normal monsoon this season. The El-Nino phenomenon, generally believed to have its impact on monsoon, will continue during the rainy season. However, there is a possibility of these conditions to turn neutral during the later part of the season, the IMD said. The Met Department said monsoon is likely to be below normal in July and normal in August. “Rainfall over the country as a whole for the 2019 southwest monsoon season is most likely to be normal,” the IMD said.