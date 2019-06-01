Home States Kerala

Alleged kingpin of Thiruvananthapuram gold heist racket arrested

Biju turned up at the DRI office in Kochi around 9 am after the Kerala High Court, while considering his plea for anticipatory bail, directed him to surrender before the DRI on Friday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday arrested a lawyer,  the key accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case,  in which a racket smuggled more than 400 kg of gold through the Thiruvananthapuram Airport over the past year-and-a-half. Adv Biju Mohanan, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram who went underground after the DRI launched an investigation, was arrested when he turned up at the agency’s office here. 

Biju turned up at the DRI office in Kochi around 9 am after the Kerala High Court, while considering his plea for anticipatory bail, directed him to surrender before the DRI on Friday.  After interrogating Biju till evening, his arrest was recorded. He was later produced before the Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences), who remanded him in judicial custody.

The DRI will seek Biju’s custody for further interrogation soon. According to a DRI officer, “Biju was the  racket’s kingpin who arranged carriers. He had himself smuggled in  gold on multiple occasions and used his wife as a carrier. He maintained close ties with government officers and contract staff at the airport who  facilitated the smuggling activities. Gifts and money were paid to the officers to lure them,” a DRI officer said. 

“We are on the lookout for a few more persons, including a few employed  at  the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. More arrests will be made in the coming days. Biju Mohanan had used some of his close friends for the smuggling activities. Some of the carriers were interrogated and more persons will be summoned in the coming days,” the officer said.

Additionally, Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) on Friday granted bail to Vineetha Kumari, wife of Biju, who was arrested by the DRI after it was revealed that she had smuggled in gold from the Gulf countries several times.  

‘Prominent jeweller involved in gold smuggling’
T’Puram: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has confirmed the involvement of a prominent jewellery shop owner in the case pertaining to gold smuggling through the Thiruvananthapuram International airport. The DRI’s confirmation came after a raid on the residence of Muhammadali in Kozhikode. He owns a jewellery wholesale shop at Fort in Thiruvananthapuram. Muhammadali and his showroom owner Hakkeem are absconding. 

