Kerala: Madrassa teacher arrested for sexually abusing minors

Yusuf, a native of Aluva, was arrested at Kodungalloor by the Thalayolaparambu police following a complaint from the Mahallu committee.

Published: 01st June 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A-63-year-old madrassa teacher was arrested early on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing two minor students of his class in Thalayolaparambu in Kottayam district.

Yusuf, a native of Aluva, was arrested at Kodungalloor by the Thalayolaparambu police following a complaint from the Mahallu committee, the executive body of the mosque under which the madrassa functions.

"As both kids are below the age of 10, we didn't interrogate them further. Once the medical test at Vaikom Government Hospital is over, we will get further information on the physical assault," said Soofi T M, Thalayolaparambu SI.

According to the police, Yusuf is a serial offender and has raped more than a dozen kids. As parents were reluctant to file complaints, he has been escaping the long arm of the law so far.

"Yusuf confessed he has been raping kids since the age of 25. He himself was a victim of sexual assault when he was a child. He took revenge by raping the daughter of the man who raped him. As kids won't complain and often have no knowledge about the legal actions, Yusuf continued with his criminal behaviour. Even in this case, the parents of the two kids and Mahallu committee took a while to register their complaint," the SI said.

