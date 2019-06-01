Let’s be on the same page on farmers’ issues: Pinarayi tells Rahul

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi writing to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the recent farmer suicides in Wayanad, the latter put the ball back in Rahul’s court, urging him to join hands in the efforts to take up the issue of debt relief to farmers across the country. Rahul, who is Wayanad’s new representative in Parliament, wrote to Pinarayi seeking an inquiry into the suicides. Taking a cue from his Amethi experience, Rahul seems to have taken up one of the most burning issues in his constituency.

In his letter to the CM, Rahul referred to the suicide of V D Dinesh Kumar of Panamaram panchayat. He requested the government to order an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the suicide while also urging it to provide financial assistance to the family. Rahul said he spoke to the farmer’s wife Sujitha, who said her husband was under severe stress due to his inability to pay back loans which forced him to take the extreme step.

Terming it not an isolated incident, Rahul said there has been a spate of farmer suicides in Wayanad. Even after the state government announced a moratorium on repayment of farm loans till December 31, farmers are pressurised and hounded by loan collection agents. “Given the devastating long-term impact of the 2018 floods on agriculture in Kerala, it is crucial to consider long-term measures to free thousands of our farmers from such a debt trap,” Rahul said while offering his support and cooperation in finding concrete solutions to critical issues faced by farmers and ensuring a dignified life to farmers in the state. On receipt of the letter, Pinarayi urged Rahul to join hands in the united efforts.

Responding to the demand for a probe, the CM said the Wayanad District Collector has been asked to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit the report at the earliest for taking further action, including financial assistance. He pointed out Kerala has been making continuous efforts to help farmers and moratorium has been declared on repayment of loans. He went on to add that farmers across the country are facing severe distress due to difficulty in repaying agricultural loans taken from commercial banks and unscrupulous lenders who charge exorbitant rates of interest.

“As these loans from commercial banks come under the SARFAESI Act, it is for the Government of India to take a stand with regard to the outstanding farmers’ debt with the banks. This issue needs to be raised in Parliament and I hope you will join us in taking up the issue of relief for the debt-afflicted families in Kerala as well as in other parts of the country,” the Chief Minister said.