Official apathy compounds woes of Kuttanad

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

KAINAKARI (KUTTANAD): We have been forced to run from pillar to post since October last. After the panchayat asked us to submit an application to get a home, we did so after attaching copies of land documents, ration card, bank details and Aadhaar card. We visited the panchayat office on countless occasions to ensure our name is included in the list of beneficiaries,” says Reghu from Orrikkerichira, Kuttamangalam, Kainakari in Kuttanad.

“After scrutiny of the papers, I was asked to submit my father’s death certificate. Forty days after providing the death certificate, they sought a no objection certificate(NOC) from my sisters. We submitted the NOC on May 15. The panchayat authorities told us the fund will be allocated by May 29, but the wait is continuing even after 9 months,” he says.

The Valiyathuruth paddy polder of Kuttamangalam at Kainakari in Kuttanad on July 22, 2018. Water had reached the rooftop of this house in the mid-August flood | Express

Reghu is a farm worker living on the outer bund of Valiyathuruth paddy polder of Kainakari. The incessant rain resulted in breaching of the outer bund on June 14, 2018. As many as 500 houses in the region remained inundated till October due to the back-to-back flood. The ordeal encountered by the people defies description.

“Following the first wave of flooding which resulted in the breach of the outer bund of the paddy polder, we shifted our families to safer areas, mainly multi-storeyed structures on the paddy polder and relatives’ homes. Aged parents were shifted to houses of relatives in faraway places. Women members spent the day at the gruel centre (a temporary facility set up by the revenue and panchayat authorities in the elevated areas of outer bunds for preparing food for the flood-hit in Kuttanad). During the night women stayed in two-storeyed buildings in groups,” he said.

The male members, who braved the floodwater to reach the waterlogged homes, slept on cots which were fastened to the roof of the homes. That was to prevent burglary since anti-socials stealing household equipment was a regular occurrence in Kuttanad at the time.

We were forced to spend over two months on the outer bund since the Irrigation Department failed to construct the outer bund and pump out the water. But the continuing rain and opening of the dam triggered another wave of heavy flooding and the entire region was evacuated by August 17. We were put up in relief camps where we remained till October. But damaged structures greeted us everywhere. Our house was destroyed and we approached the government departments to get relief,” Reghu said.

“Following the assurance given by a panchayat member and officers, we laid the foundation of the home and erected pillars to construct a small house for my five-member family. The family members and relatives pooled in the money obtained by pledging gold even as expecting the government to pitch in with help. But we couldn’t concrete the roof above the pillar before the monsoon. I don’t know where we will go if a rain like the one last year occurs.

We also fear a normal rain, because the breaching of bund will create flood in our locality. The outer bunds of Valiyathuruth are not strong enough to withstand pressure of water in canal. The Irrigation Department did not take any steps to construct strong bund to protect paddy polders and homes situated along the bund,” Reghu said. Likewise, Shaji Kochukattuthara and others hailing from Kuttamangalam are awaiting the government’s assistance. The sight of the rain clouds building up on the horizon leaves them a deeply worried lot.

Emergency centre ready to tackle crisis situation

Alappuzha: The district administration has braced itself to effectively tackle an unexpected natural calamity like mid-August’s flood. District Collector S Suhas convened a meeting last week to take stock of the disaster preparedness ahead of the monsoon. A District Emergency Operation Centre(DEOC), which includes the Disaster Management Authority and natural calamity wing, was opened at the collectorate. An Irrigation Department officer of assistant executive engineer rank will be present at the centre on shift basis.

Besides, officers from the revenue, fire and rescue and police will be deployed round-the-clock. Mobile phone, hotline and wireless facility are available at the centre, officers said. The emergency operation centre will keep tabs on the water level in rivers and lake. In the event of opening dams or canals, the KSEB or the Irrigation Department should intimate the emergency operation centre 36 hours prior to the release of water. The centre has prepared a list of buildings which can be used as relief camps. A map showing government offices, hospital, schools, rivers and lake was prepared as part of crisis management plan.