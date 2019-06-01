Will crack whip on offenders: Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1,500 tonnes of tobacco products were seized and later burned in the state in the last one year, said Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh on Friday. He was speaking at the ‘No Tobacco and Anti Drugs Campaign’ jointly organised by The New Indian Express and ‘SK Hospital’ in front of the Secretariat.

“We will take strict action against the people who supply tobacco products. Now migrant labourers bring them from their states where the tobacco products are consumed like food. The public can also inform us of any such dealing and we will take stringent action. Kerala is now probably the only state in the country with no pan shops.

People should also try and understand the health effects of using tobacco products,” he said. Meanwhile, defence spokesperson Dhanya Sanal who was also present at the event said “Tobacco and drugs are causes of collateral damages for us. The money paid for the drugs and tobacco go to the outlets who fund terrorism. We should start an awareness against it from the schools and should ensure that we work towards a better future.”

Federation of Indian Blood Donors Organisation national president Rajagopal said the group always tell people in blood donation awareness campaigns that people who take tobacco products need not turn up for donation. Those who consume things like pan are advised to never donate blood. The effect of passive smoking is also very real. When we check the blood of women, we see high haemoglobin. Experts have told us that it is caused as an effect of passive smoking.”

K N Sivankutty, managing director, SK Hospital, also spoke at the event. The New Indian Express unit manager S Krishna Sharma, marketing manager S Padmakumar, circulation manager Victor D’Cruz, S K Hospital CEO Dr Sandya KS and general manager C S Pillai were present. A free medical check-up was also organised.