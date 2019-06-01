Home States Kerala

Will crack whip on offenders: Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh

As many as 1,500 tonnes of tobacco products were seized and later burned in the state in the last one year, said Excise commissioner Rishiraj Singh on Friday.

Published: 01st June 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh, Defence spokesperson Dhanya Sanal, The New Indian Express unit Manager S Krishna Sharma, Marketing Manager S Padmakumar, SK Hospital Managing Director K N Sivankutty and CEO Dr Sandya K S at the No-Tobacco and Anti-Drugs campaign, jointly organised by The New Indian Express and SK Hospital in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | VINCENT PULICKAL

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1,500 tonnes of tobacco products were seized and later burned in the state in the last one year, said Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh on Friday. He was speaking at the ‘No Tobacco and Anti Drugs Campaign’ jointly organised by The New Indian Express and ‘SK Hospital’ in front of the Secretariat.

“We will take strict action against the people who supply tobacco products. Now migrant labourers bring them from their states where the tobacco products are consumed like food. The public can also inform us of any such dealing and we will take stringent action. Kerala is now probably the only state in the country with no pan shops.

People should also try and understand the health effects of using tobacco products,” he said. Meanwhile, defence spokesperson Dhanya Sanal who was also present at the event said “Tobacco and drugs are causes of collateral damages for us. The money paid for the drugs and tobacco go to the outlets who fund terrorism. We should start an awareness against it from the schools and should ensure that we work towards a better future.”

Federation of Indian Blood Donors Organisation national president Rajagopal said the group always tell people in blood donation awareness campaigns that people who take tobacco products need not turn up for donation. Those who consume things like pan are advised to never donate blood. The effect of passive smoking is also very real. When we check the blood of women, we see high haemoglobin. Experts have told us that it is caused as an effect of passive smoking.”

K N Sivankutty, managing director, SK Hospital, also spoke at the event. The New Indian Express unit manager S Krishna Sharma, marketing manager S Padmakumar, circulation manager Victor D’Cruz, S K Hospital CEO Dr Sandya KS and general manager C S Pillai were present. A free medical check-up was also organised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishiraj Singh Excise Commissioner No Tobacco and Anti Drugs Campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp