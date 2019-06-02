Kasaragod gang surfaces as major drug cartel in country

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: National agencies are closely monitoring a Kasaragod-based drug cartel, which, it has emerged, is one of the major drug smuggling and supplying groups in the country. The agencies received information about the group after 100 kg of heroin was seized off the Porbandar coast in April this year, en route to Saudi Arabia through cartels operating in India.

Following the seizure, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad nabbed a person named Mohammed Abdul Salaam Kunni, 47, of Kasaragod, who is suspected to be the man behind the drug cartel from New Delhi.“In the interrogation, Kunni admitted that he received drugs like heroin, Methamphetamine, also known as Meth or Ice, from Afghanistan, which entered India through Kutch or the sea route. He later dispatched them to West Asian countries, mostly to Saudi Arabia, using carriers. The drugs procured by the group also reach various states in the country,” an Intelligence Bureau officer said.

A few people having links with the Kasaragod syndicate were arrested in Bengaluru and Mangaluru in recent months.“As the demand for synthetic drugs in West Asian countries has increased, the drug cartels procure them from Afghanistan, to be illegally sent abroad. The Kasaragod-based cartel has people who operate in West Asian countries and major cities in the country,” the officer said.

Narcotics Control Bureau Chennai Zonal Director A Bruno said the involvement of the Kasaragod-based drug cartel was reported in various parts of the country in recent times.“A few arrests had been made in South Indian states which had links with the Kasaragod-based racket. Agencies are monitoring their activities and attempts will be made to put a tab on drug smuggling and circulation within the country,” he said.Meanwhile, the Brazilian cartel that attempted to smuggle cocaine through airports in Kerala has shifted its operations to other airports in the country.

High-level meet tomorrow

T’Puram: In the wake of the rise in drug cases and to prevent such unhealthy practices in the state, the state government is all set to hold a high-level meeting on Monday comprising all stakeholders, including the police and Excise. The meeting that will be led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will focus on the progress of the government’s ‘Vimukthi’ mission. Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan’s office said the government had taken all steps to curb drug menace. The office said the ‘Vimukthi’ programme would be expanded to the district level. “Both the Excise and the police are doing their part well. Be it in educational institutions or any other place, the Excise sleuths are taking strong action against the use and supply of drugs,” the office said. The Excise Department will conduct awareness campaigns with the participation of panchayats, library councils and NGOs. “So far, we have got a very good response from the public. The government is in the process of rehabilitating youths who are addicted to drugs,” the office said.