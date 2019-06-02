Home States Kerala

Pampa river staring at imminent landslide

Travancore Devaswom Board fears the temporary retaining wall may give way any time once it starts to rain and lead to a major landslide.

Published: 02nd June 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged hand rail of Pothummudu bridge at Perunad |Albin Mathew

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

Travancore Devaswom Board fears the temporary retaining wall may give way any time once it starts to rain and lead to a major landslide. The Board will also recommend constructing a higher bridge across the Pampa

PAMPA: With just days left for the monsoon, Pampa, the base camp of Sabarimala, is possibly staring at imminent risk of a landslide. The temporary sandbag retaining walls beside the river have become weaker over time and it is feared part of the hill up to Hill Top parking may collapse anytime during the rain. Almost nine months since the deluge of August 2018 that destroyed the buildings on the banks of the Pampa, the authorities are still undecided on constructing a concrete retaining wall.

“We have cleared the debris from the river bed and also from the banks. But our greatest worry is about the retaining wall. We fear that the temporary retaining wall can give way any time once it starts to rain and lead to a major landslide. We have apprised the authorities about the risk they pose,” said an officer with the Public Works Department of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

TDB Assistant Engineer K Hareesh Kumar allaying the concerns said that the rains itself don’t cause a significant rise in the water-level at Pampa. He also said that most of the pre-monsoon works had been completed. “We have cleared the sand deposits from either side of the river at Pampa to ensure unobstructed water flow. Apart from that, the Sabarimala High Power Committee, that will visit Pampa, will apprise the state government on the immediate works to be undertaken,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department has initiated the process to auction the sand collected on the river bed.

The government has allowed TDB to utilise 20,000 mt of collected sand for its own purpose.
It’s also learnt that the TDB will recommend constructing a higher bridge across the Pampa. “The two bridges now at Pampa may submerge if there is heavy and continuous rainfall. We need to have a new bridge with sufficient height to ensure the pilgrims can get to the other side of the river safely to trek the hill path to Sabarimala,” said another TDB officer.

Official apathy
Almost nine months since the deluge that destroyed the buildings on the banks of the Pampa, the authorities are still undecided on constructing a concrete retaining wall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Travancore Devaswom Board Pampa river Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp