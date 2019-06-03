Nipah fears allayed by Health Minister K K Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the social media abuzz with Nipah virus scare, Health Minister K K Shailaja said that there is no need to concern. While saying that the sample of the suspected person has been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune and Manipal Institute of Virology, the minister said there is only a remote possibility for the patient having contracted Nipah.

“The Health Department is taking utmost caution against viral diseases since the Nipah outbreak last year. Since then patients even with suspected symptoms were put under rigorous observation. As of now Nipah has not been confirmed and there is no need for concern,” said Shailaja.

As per international studies, all NiV outbreaks had occurred during winter and spring (December-May) and this could well be associated with several factors including the breeding season of bats.