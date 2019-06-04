‘A’ for alert: Kerala govt goes full throttle to prevent Nipah from spreading

By Express News Service

A year since Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode killed 18 persons, it is suspected the deadly virus is back – this time in Ernakulam. The Health Department, which successfully contained spread of the virus last year, is all geared up to ensure the disease is contained. Express looks at the steps taken by the government and the preventive measures to be taken by the public to ensure the disease does not spread

KOCHI: After preliminary tests confirmed Nipah-like virus on an Ernakulam native, the state government on Monday took a slew of precautionary steps to ensure that the disease, if confirmed by NIV-Pune, is prevented and contained by all means.

At present, the patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. While isolation wards have been created at three government medical colleges - Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode - to treat suspected persons, a control room has been opened at the Ernakulam District Collectorate, which is established alongside the District’s Disaster Management Division. If required, isolation wards will be formed in the neighbouring districts of Ernakulam.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said expert doctors have been deputed 24/7 at the control room. In addition, a team led by Ernakulam District Collector and manned by staff of Police, Fire, Revenue and Health departments will also be there at the control room, from where the entire activities related to containing Nipah is coordinated.

“All steps for treatment, and precautionary and preventive measures to tackle the disease have been taken,” the minister said. She said the Health Department has identified 86 persons, who had come in contact with the patient. “They are under the close watch of the Health Department. Immediate steps will be taken if any one of them show symptoms of the disease,” she said. The government has also ramped up a series of measures such as contact tracing, case isolation, quality care and community engagement, to tackle the emergency situation.

A team from Kozhikode Medical College, led by Dr Chandini, has reached Ernakulam to assist and guide the team here.