Kallada ‘infamy’ continues: Woman passenger dumped

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kallada Travels, which courted controversy over the assault of passengers, who questioned their poor service in April, left a woman passenger stranded at night in Thirunelveli, thereby proving that it does not intend to mend its ways. The behaviour of the crew has left 23-year-old Reena (name changed on request), a Bengaluru-based HR employee who was returning after visiting a friend in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, shell shocked.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru bus service of Kallada halted at Thirunelveli for a dinner break around 10.30 pm. But it drove off in 15 minutes without bothering to take along Reena who saw the bus moving. “The crew did not give any alert before starting. Even when I ran after the bus they did not bother to stop,” said Reena.

According to Reena, people around came for her support and started yelling at the bus driver to stop. “People offered to take me to the bus in their vehicle, but I was not feeling safe. To my luck, a man in a car chased the bus to confront the driver,” said Reena. She used the time to run up to the bus and was greeted by the driver who was far from apologetic.