Home States Kerala

Kallada ‘infamy’ continues: Woman passenger dumped

The Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru bus service of Kallada halted at Thirunelveli for a dinner break around 10.30 pm.

Published: 04th June 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Kallada bus used for representational purpose (Facebook Photo)

Image of Kallada bus used for representational purpose (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kallada Travels, which courted controversy over the assault of passengers, who questioned their poor service in April, left a woman passenger stranded at night in Thirunelveli, thereby proving that it does not intend to mend its ways. The behaviour of the crew has left 23-year-old Reena (name changed on request), a Bengaluru-based HR employee who was returning after visiting a friend in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, shell shocked.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru bus service of Kallada halted at Thirunelveli for a dinner break around 10.30 pm. But it drove off in 15 minutes without bothering to take along Reena who saw the bus moving. “The crew did not give any alert before starting. Even when I ran after the bus they did not bother to stop,” said Reena.

According to Reena, people around came for her support and started yelling at the bus driver to stop. “People offered to take me to the bus in their vehicle, but I was not feeling safe. To my luck, a man in a car chased the bus to confront the driver,” said Reena. She used the time to run up to the bus and was greeted by the driver who was far from apologetic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kallada travels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp