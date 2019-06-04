Kerala student confirmed to have Nipah; four, including two nurses with fever, isolated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has been put on high alert after the test results by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, of the blood samples of a 23-year-old engineering student from Ernakulam, who is admitted at a private hospital in Kochi with high fever, on Tuesday confirmed the presence of Nipah virus.

Nipah virus outbreak can be deadly since it is highly contagious with no treatment or vaccine available.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said four others, including two nurses who had come in close contact with the patient, have contracted fever. While the two nurses and one friend of the patient have been put under observation at the private hospital, another friend, who also reported to have a fever, has been moved into the isolation ward at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, Ernakulam.

The confirmation by NIV-Pune comes after the blood samples examined at two virology institutes - Manipal Institute of Virology and Kerala Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases - had indicated Nipah.

"Two nurses who took care of the patient have also been put under observation," Minister Shailaja said, adding that there was no need to panic as all precautionary measures have been taken. “A high-level medical team is camping here to assess the situation," she said.

The Minister said NIV-Pune has a stock of human monoclonal antibody, an antibody to fight Nipah, which if required, will be brought in. It is a non-patented drug, and an antibody, which can neutralize the effects of Nipah virus. However, it’s not a vaccine.

ALSO READ | Nipah scare: Thiruvananthapuram dons battle gear

A six-member team from various institutes under the central government have also reached Kochi, the minister said.

She urged the public not to spread any wrong information, especially through social media.

After fever persisted for 10 days, the youth was admitted to a private hospital, which sent his blood samples to a Bengaluru-based private laboratory. The test results said it could be a case of Nipah. For reconfirmation, the blood samples were sent to the two other institutes, officials said on Monday.

ALSO WATCH | Nipah case confirmed in Kerala, 86 people under observation

“We’re closely monitoring the condition of the youth and the people who had come in direct contact with him,” the minister said. “The condition of the youth is stable. He’s responding to medicines and taking foods," she said. Only when the patient is able to speak properly, the doctors and experts will be able to find where all he went and what kind of food/fruits he ate. "Only then we will be able to find the origin of the virus," Shailaja said.

"The safety of nurses and doctors will also be of top priority,” she said, adding that the government was confident of stopping the disease from spreading.

A team from Kozhikode Medical College, led by Dr Chandini, has reached Ernakulam to assist and guide the team here.

ALSO READ | Kerala government closely monitoring Nipah virus situation: CM

A total of 86 persons, who have come in contact with the student of a private engineering college in Thodupuzha, Idukki, are also being closely monitored. “The experience we had in Kozhikode has made us confident to tackle even worse situations,” she said.

“We’re all fully geared up to tackle the situation. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Ernakulam MCH casualty section has been converted into a 10-bed isolation ward. The nurses and other medical staff of the hospital are given the training to meet emergency situations,” said MCH superintendent Dr Peter P Vazhayil.

On Monday, a six-member medical team led by Kozhikode MCH Emergency Medicine Head Dr Chandini Sajeevan arrived at Kalamassery for a high-level technical meeting with the Health Minister.

The team including three doctors and paramedical staff had the experience of treating and tackling the Nipah spread in Kozhikode.

“The NIV has stock of monoclonal antibody, a remedial medicine found to be effective among those infected by a similar virus, which was brought from Australia. If any need arises, we’re fully equipped to stop it from spreading,” said the Health Minister.

A team from Kozhikode Medical College, led by Dr Chandini, has reached Ernakulam to assist and guide the team here.

Union Health Minister's press conference

Addressing the press in Delhi, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said he had spoken to the Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, and assured the Centre's support.

He said the following steps had already been taken:

* A Central Team with six officers has been deployed. They will help in early detection of suspected victims and also lay down the testing protocols and review the isolation facilities

* A Control room has been established and National Centre for Disease Control's Strategic Health Operations Center (SHOC) has been activated. The phone number of the control room is number 011-23978046.

* A team from National Institute of Virology, Pune (ICMR) with monoclonal antibodies is being sent to Ernakulam.

* A team from NIV for conducting/testing bats for Nipah virus will also be arriving in Kerala. The Union Health Ministry has spoken to Director General Forests to extend all cooperation in this regard.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also said that Kerala has already initiated the following actions:

* Contact tracing and surveillance

* Standard capacity building for health functionaries, ambulance fleet drivers and others

* Infection control activities in hospitals. Dedicated trained teams to handle cases

* Rapid Response Teams at institutions

* Help desk at Medical College Ernakulam established

* Dedicated trained doctors, nurses, paramedics at hospitals. Vigil activated in all districts

* Awareness generation