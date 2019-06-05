Postal ballot scam: Probe report reveals serious lapses on part of police 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch investigation report pertaining to the postal ballot scam has revealed serious irregularities from the part of the police who were assigned the task of distributing the postal ballots.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera handed over the report to State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena. Sources said that departmental action is likely against the accused police officers. Five police personnel were under the scanner of the Crime Branch in connection with the case.

In the report, action against accused officers are recommended as the provisions of the representation of the people Act were violated in the case. The DGP also sought more time to investigate the involvement of more officers. There are about 20,000-25,000 police postal ballots in the state, with each parliamentary constituency having a little more than 1,000 postal votes for policemen.