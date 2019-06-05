Home States Kerala

Syanu Chacko sent message saying he would kill Kevin: Forensic report

The deposition has come while the prosecution was examining P Shaji, assistant director at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Thiruvananthapuram, in the court on Tuesday.

KOTTAYAM: As trial into the Kevin murder case is progressing at the Principal Sessions Court here, a cyber-forensic expert deposed before the court that Syanu Chacko, the first accused in the case, had sent a WhatsApp message stating he would kill Kevin before leaving for Kerala from abroad. 

The deposition has come while the prosecution was examining P Shaji, assistant director at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Thiruvananthapuram, in the court on Tuesday. According to Shaji, Syanu sent the message to his father that he was ready to kill Kevin. In another message, Syanu told his friend and another accused Lijo that ‘he (Kevin) is finished.’ Shaji had submitted four important scientific documents, including Syanu’s messages, CCTV footage and call records of former ASI Biju, who was later dismissed from service following dereliction of duty.

The audio clip of the phone records of Biju was played in the court, in which Biju was heard speaking to Syanu. Syanu’s mobile phones and WhatsApp messages were also examined in the court. The court also examined inspector of police at Pampadi circle U Sreejith and Punalur additional SI Jayakrishnan as well.

With this, the prosecution has examined 100 witnesses so far in the case. While Sreejith briefed about the CCTV visual collected from Mannam on a fateful night, Jayakrishan, who prepared the FIR from Chaliyekkara after Kevin’s body was recovered from a stream here, said about the developments there. 

