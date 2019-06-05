We will overcome this, says Nipah survivor Ajanya

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on hearing about the recovery of nursing student Ajanya M who had tested positive for Nipah virus during its first outbreak in the state last year. Ajanya was the first patient to recover from the Nipah virus, that claimed 17 lives.

“We need not worry or panic. But it is important to be cautious. We need to follow the guidelines and precautionary measures issued by the Health department,” said Ajanya at a time when the Nipah scare has gripped the state once again.

“Last year, even when nothing was known about the infection, the government and its various departments, gracefully handled the situation. We will overcome this,” said Ajanya. Koyilandy native Ajanya, a student of the Government School of Nursing, Kozhikode, had contracted Nipah virus while on a brief internship with Kozhikode Government Medical college from April 30 to May 5. It was at this time Sabith, the first suspected Nipah victim was admitted to the hospital.

At first, it was a mild fever. As her health deteriorated, Ajanya was admitted to the Institute of Chest Diseases at Government Medical College here on May 18, where she lay unconscious for over a week. It was only when she regained consciousness on May 31, that she realised the dreaded nature of Nipah. Ajanya, who was discharged from hospital on June 11, rejoined college after a month’s rest.

“How can I ever forget the selfless service of doctors, nurses and other officers who spent hours taking care of me? I will be forever indebted to all of them,” said Ajanya.