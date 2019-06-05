Home States Kerala

We will overcome this, says Nipah survivor Ajanya

Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on hearing about the recovery of nursing student Ajanya M who had tested positive for Nipah virus during its first outbreak in the state last year.

Published: 05th June 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors and nurses at Perambra Taluk Hospital in Kozhikode during the Nipah outbreak (File photo | EPS/TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on hearing about the recovery of nursing student Ajanya M who had tested positive for Nipah virus during its first outbreak in the state last year. Ajanya was the first patient to recover from the Nipah virus, that claimed 17 lives.

“We need not worry or panic. But it is important to be cautious. We need to follow the guidelines and precautionary measures issued by the Health department,” said Ajanya at a time when the Nipah scare has gripped the state once again.

“Last year, even when nothing was known about the infection, the government and its various departments, gracefully handled the situation. We will overcome this,” said Ajanya. Koyilandy native Ajanya, a student of the Government School of Nursing, Kozhikode, had contracted Nipah virus while on a brief internship with Kozhikode Government Medical college from April 30 to May 5. It was at this time Sabith, the first suspected Nipah victim was admitted to the hospital. 

At first, it was a mild fever. As her health deteriorated, Ajanya was admitted to the Institute of Chest Diseases at Government Medical College here on May 18, where she lay unconscious for over a week. It was only when she regained consciousness on May 31, that she realised the dreaded nature of Nipah. Ajanya, who was discharged from hospital on June 11, rejoined college after a month’s rest. 

“How can I ever forget the selfless service of doctors, nurses and other officers who spent hours taking care of me? I will be forever indebted to all of them,” said Ajanya. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nipah nipah virus Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp