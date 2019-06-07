Centre, Kerala teams step in for Nipah prevention and control

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak, the state Health Department has come out with a detailed treatment protocol and guidelines for its control and prevention. While the treatment protocol has been prepared by the Nipah Advisory Group, the guideline is meant for the screening centres and isolation facilities in hospitals and use of masks by healthcare workers, patients and the public. The department also said the epidemiological investigation by the multidisciplinary Central team to ascertain the possible source of infection and history of exposure to infected animals - primary or secondary - has also commenced.

“In the treatment protocol, a clear cut definition of the suspected case, probable case and the confirmed case has been provided. Also, it mentions what a close contact means,” said an officer of the Health Department. The officer further said as the situation is still evolving, the guideline is subjected to modifications at regular intervals.

The other major components incorporated in the protocol include how to conduct laboratory diagnosis, sample collection, transportation and storage of samples and advisory for healthcare personnel. “Hospitals have been directed that all suspected cases should be admitted to the designated isolation ward or facility prior to any sample taking. Once the case is suspected to be NiV, bystanders should not be permitted in the ward. Movements of even personnel of the hospital to and from isolation areas need to be minimised and should follow a ‘restriction for essential purposes’ protocol,” said an excerpt from the treatment protocol.

At the same time, in the guideline it has been highlighted that the health facilities should adopt appropriate bio-medical waste management practices for disposal of triple layer surgical masks used by medical personnel, patients kept in isolation wards, mortuary staffs and ambulance staffs.

In the case of NiV prevention and control, the Health Department said the Ministry of Health is monitoring the situation as it had established a control room and had activated the National Centre for Disease Control Strategic Health Operations Centre. A team from National Institute of Virology, Pune, has also arrived at the state for conducting/testing bats for NiV.

It is learnt that for the same the ministry had already spoken to the director general of forests to extend all cooperation in this regard.

The other day, while reviewing the NiV outbreak in the state, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had stated that he was personally reviewing the situation and had directed Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and other senior officers to remain in touch with their counterparts in the state for daily feedback and updates.