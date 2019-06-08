Home States Kerala

‘Accused planned to kill Kevin’s relative too’

In a major development in the, former ASI at Gandhinagar police station T M Biju, deposed before the Principal Sessions Court, Kottayam, the accused had also planned to kill Aneesh Sebastian, Kevin’s

Published: 08th June 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kevin

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major development in the former ASI at Gandhinagar police station TM Biju, deposed before the Principal Sessions Court, Kottayam, the accused had also planned to kill Aneesh Sebastian, Kevin’s cousin, who was abducted with him.

However, the timely intervention of the police saved Aneesh’s life, Biju said in the court on Friday during the case’s trial. Biju was terminated from service for his lapse in taking Syanu Chacko, the prime accused, into custody, though a patrolling team led by Biju intercepted Syanu’s car on the night when Kevin was abducted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kevin murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp