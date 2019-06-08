‘Accused planned to kill Kevin’s relative too’

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major development in the former ASI at Gandhinagar police station TM Biju, deposed before the Principal Sessions Court, Kottayam, the accused had also planned to kill Aneesh Sebastian, Kevin’s cousin, who was abducted with him.

However, the timely intervention of the police saved Aneesh’s life, Biju said in the court on Friday during the case’s trial. Biju was terminated from service for his lapse in taking Syanu Chacko, the prime accused, into custody, though a patrolling team led by Biju intercepted Syanu’s car on the night when Kevin was abducted.