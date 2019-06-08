Home States Kerala

Peringalkuthu dam still bears deluge scars

  The Chalakudy river was in spate from August 8, 2018 as incessant rain continued to lash the state, inundating the low-lying areas.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Chalakudy river was in spate from August 8, 2018 as incessant rain continued to lash the state, inundating the low-lying areas. The dams across the state were filled to near-capacity. Though there were signs of respite, torrential rain lashed the state on August 14, triggering a series of landslides unleashing unprecedented devastation in the high ranges, midlands and coastal plains.

Around 9 am on August 16, water started entering Chalakudy town inundating 28 of the 33 wards in the municipal area. Water started entering the first floor of the houses by around 11 am. Trapped on rooftop of flooded homes, people spent the next two days without food and water.

What caused the deadly deluge? 
While many pointed fingers at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for poor flood management, the scars of devastation at Peringalkuthu dam tell a different story. The approach roads on both ends of the dam got damaged and the entire construction below the dam was washed away. The powerhouse of the dam got inundated and generators were damaged. The spillway gates were damaged and It took two months for the KSEB to resume power generation. 

“The Full Reservoir Level (FRL) at Peringalkuthu is 424 m. Though floodgates were opened to the maximum, the water was flowing 2.5 m above the dam top road for 26 hours from 4.30 am on August 16 to 7 am on August 17,” said a KSEB engineer. The water level rose to 427.735 m on August 16 and the staff at the dam office had no option but to flee for their life. The dam was drained on May 11, 2018, for maintenance work and the sluice gate was closed only on June 8. The floodgates were opened at 7 am on June 10 as the dam started brimming. 

