CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader out

The CCTV footage shows the assailants chasing and attacking Nazeer, the former CPM municipal councillor and local committee member.

Published: 09th June 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Visuals have emerged of CPM rebel COT Nazeer being brutally hacked at Thalasserry in Kannur on May 18. The CCTV footage shows the assailants chasing and attacking Nazeer, the former CPM municipal councillor and local committee member.

After the attack, the assailants tried to run him over with a motorbike. Nazeer survived the murderous assault after he managed to crawl under a car. According to Nazeer, there were three members in the gang. "More assailants might have been nearby to help them. Their intention was to kill me," he told Express. The incident occurred at Kayyath road in Thalasserry town.

ALSO WATCH: CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer

Nazeer had accused AN Shamseer MLA and other two CPM local committee members of being part of the conspiracy to attack him. Nazeer had contested as an independent candidate in Vadakara constituency. According to Nazeer, he was threatened by the MLA after he raised corruption allegation in Thalasserry stadium development project using MLA fund.

Police had arrested three people in connection with the case while two other accused surrendered at a Thalassery court on Friday.

COT Nazeer CPM rebel leader attacked Thalassery Nazeer attack

