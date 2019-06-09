Home States Kerala

Soul searching time for Left: VS Achuthanandan

Administrative Reform Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan has said that the Left front should find proper answers for the recent election debacle, instead of mere justifications.

Published: 09th June 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Administrative Reform Commission chairman VS Achuthanandan has said that the Left front should find proper answers for the recent election debacle, instead of mere justifications. He was speaking after receiving the Chengalathu Ramakrishna Pillai award at Haripad near here on Saturday.

“A general assessment was that one of the reason for the poll debacle was the Sabarimala issue. We understood that the power of communalism and money has been able to defeat the Left front. In the past, the Left had overcome all the challenges posed by the religious, communal and social organizations. Time for a self-introspection has arrived,” he said.

VS Achuthanandan CPM

