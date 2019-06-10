Home States Kerala

Conference on perioperative care ends at Amrita Hospital

The workshop for paediatricians provided training on pre-operative stabilisation of babies with congenital heart disease and on improving the condition of children prior to heart surgery. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over 300 delegates participated in the three-day conference on Perioperative Management of Congenital Heart Disease conducted in collaboration with Amrita Hospital, Children’s Heart Link and Hridyam scheme of the Kerala government. 

The delegates included surgeons, anaesthesiologists, paediatric cardiologists and nurses. Dr Lara Sherkerdemain, Chief of Critical Care Department, Texas Children’s Hospital, US, inaugurated the conference that concluded at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) on Sunday. 
A release said the Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation workshop for ICU specialists was conducted by a multidisciplinary team from the hospital for Sick Kids Toronto, Canada, which is one of the world’s leading paediatric heart programmes. ECMO is a procedure that allows machines to take over the functions of lungs and heart.

A workshop for nurses was also organised and it was aimed at equipping the nurses with practical skills.  
