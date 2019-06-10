KEAM 2019 rank list out: Vishnu Vinod from Idukki tops Engineering entrance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vishnu Vinod from Idukki's Anakkara bagged the first rank in engineering in the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical courses (KEAM) entrance exams, the results of which were announced on Monday. He secured 584 marks.

Gautham Govind A (571 marks) from Kottayam got the second rank while Aquib Nawaz (569) from Malappuram secured the third rank.

The results were announced by Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel.

In the Architecture entrance exam, Alice Maria Chungath from Thrissur secured the first rank with 366 marks. Ansha Mathew from Kannur came second with 363 marks while Gaurav R Chandran secured the third rank with 360 marks.

Naveen Vincent from Kollam topped the Medical entrance exam with 384 marks. Nidha Nisma MK from Malappuram bagged the second rank and Rohith K from Malappuram secured the third rank with 368 marks.

Check the results here: www.cee.kerala.gov.in, and www.cee.kerala.gov.in