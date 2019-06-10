Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi meets nurse who held him even before Sonia

Published: 10th June 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 05:57 PM

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KALPETTA: She had held Rahul Gandhi as an infant in her arms even before his parents got the chance to do so. So when 72-year-old retired nurse Rajamma finally got the chance to meet the Gandhi scion after nearly five decades, it was an emotionally charged moment.

Rajamma was working with Delhi’s Holy Cross Hospital where Rahul was born 49 years ago. She vividly remembers Indira Gandhi’s grandson, who soon became the darling of the entire hospital during his short stint there.

Right from the moment when Rahul’s candidature from Wayanad was announced, Rajamma, who is now leading a retired life at Naykatti in the Congress president’s Lok Sabha constituency, has been expressing her wish to meet him. On Sunday, her wish came true.

She, accompanied by her granddaughter, met Rahul at the Kalpetta guest house. During her interaction with Rahul, the nurse told him about the proud moment when she held him in her arms as a newborn. For Rahul too, it was an emotional moment as he hugged the nurse who was shedding tears of joy. Rajamma had also brought with her some home-made snacks, which she presented to the leader. 

Rajamma also invited Rahul to her house. Since it was the last day of his three-day Wayanad tour, he promised her he would visit her house during his subsequent trips. Rajamma’s husband is a retired lab technician. Their son and daughter-in-law have settled in Kuwait.
 

